    African Lion: National Guard supports continent’s largest military exercise

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, at Camp Tifnit Training Area, Morocco, June 17, 2021. This image was acquired with a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 18:35
    Photo ID: 6700684
    VIRIN: 210617-Z-DZ751-1571
    Resolution: 2400x1619
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: TIFNIT, MA 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion: National Guard supports continent’s largest military exercise, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Daniel Hokanson
    troop visit
    African Lion 21

