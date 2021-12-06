Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson

A Canadian Army Combat Diver, WO Joseph George, from Gagetown is collaborating with the US Special Forces Divers team to provide a training program to the GDF’s divers that focuses on preparing them to plan and execute dive missions in a multinational environment at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana.

