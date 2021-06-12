Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson [Image 5 of 7]

    Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson

    TIMEHRI, GUYANA

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Nora Amrane 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A Canadian Army Combat Diver, WO Joseph George, from Gagetown is collaborating with the US Special Forces Divers team to provide a training program to the GDF’s divers that focuses on preparing them to plan and execute dive missions in a multinational environment at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana.

    DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 15:43
    Photo ID: 6700675
    VIRIN: 210612-O-D0465-6005-C
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: TIMEHRI, GY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson [Image 7 of 7], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guyana Defence Force divers getting ready for their training
    A Canadian Army Combat diver is training Guyana Defence Force divers
    A Canadian Army Combat diver is training Guyana Defence Force divers
    A Canadian Army Combat diver is training Guyana Defence Force divers
    Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson
    Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson
    Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS21
    #CAFEXTW21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT