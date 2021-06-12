A Canadian Army Combat Diver, WO Joseph George, from Gagetown is collaborating with the US Special Forces Divers team to provide a training program to the GDF’s divers that focuses on preparing them to plan and execute dive missions in a multinational environment at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana.
DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6700675
|VIRIN:
|210612-O-D0465-6005-C
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|TIMEHRI, GY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guyana Defence Force divers training at Base Camp Stephenson [Image 7 of 7], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT