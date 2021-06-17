89th Sustainment Brigade conducts change of command

Friends, family and Soldiers, joined together to welcome a new commander, Col. Jeremy R. Baran to 89th Sustainment Brigade, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command and say farewell to Col. Andrew R. Howes, outgoing commander, on Thursday, Jun. 3, during a change of command ceremony held in the brigade headquarters in Belton, Missouri. Brig. Gen. Christopher Z. Barra, commanding general, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, was the reviewing officer for the ceremony. The ceremony was the first in-person ceremony since the pandemic began in early 2020. Everyone in the ceremony wore their followed the current guidelines to help protect the Soldiers and stop the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo edited by 1st. Lt. Candace Hoffman, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Public Affairs Officer)

