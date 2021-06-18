Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.18.2021

    USS Harry S Truman

    210618-N-DZ398-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 18, 2021) Sailors load ordinance onto a weapons elevator on the flight deck the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Donovan M. Jarrett)

