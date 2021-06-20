Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Phillip Guse (Competitor: USARCENT Best Warrior Competition 2021)

    Spc. Phillip Guse (Competitor: USARCENT Best Warrior Competition 2021)

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Spc. Phillip Guse, 68K-Medical Laboratory Specialist (811th Hospital Company, 3rd MEDCOM) serves as 3rd MEDCOM’s Soldier competitor in the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition held June 20-24, 2021, in Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 05:43
    Photo ID: 6700498
    VIRIN: 210620-A-ET326-084
    Resolution: 2188x3114
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Phillip Guse (Competitor: USARCENT Best Warrior Competition 2021), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENTBWC2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT