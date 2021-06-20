Spc. Phillip Guse (Competitor: USARCENT Best Warrior Competition 2021)

U.S. Army Spc. Phillip Guse, 68K-Medical Laboratory Specialist (811th Hospital Company, 3rd MEDCOM) serves as 3rd MEDCOM’s Soldier competitor in the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition held June 20-24, 2021, in Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 05:43
|Photo ID:
|6700498
|VIRIN:
|210620-A-ET326-084
|Resolution:
|2188x3114
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
