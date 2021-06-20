Spc. Omar Dacosta (Competitor: USARCENT Best Warrior Competition 2021)

U.S. Army Spc. Omar Decosta, 11B-Infantryman (A Co. 3-127 IN(MTN), Task Force Spartan) serves as Task Force Spartan’s Soldier competitor in the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition held June 20-24, 2021, in Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6700484
|VIRIN:
|210620-A-ET326-994
|Resolution:
|2299x3556
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|REVERE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
