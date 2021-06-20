Sgt. Ellahimod Alexander (Competitor: USARCENT Best Warrior Competition 2021)

U.S. Army Sgt. Ellahimod Alexander, 42A-Human Resource Specialist, (HHC, Area Support Group - Kuwait) serves as ASG-Kuwait’s NCO competitor in the U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition held June 20-24, 2021, in Kuwait.
