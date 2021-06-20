U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Phillips, 11B-Infantryman (B Company 2-136 Infantry, Task Force Bastard) serves as Task Force Spartan’s NCO competitor in U.S. Army Central’s 2021 Best Warrior Competition held June 20-24, 2021, in Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 05:12
|Photo ID:
|6700475
|VIRIN:
|210620-A-ET326-336
|Resolution:
|2280x3478
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|COON RAPIDS, MN, US
This work, Sgt. Chad Phillips (Competitor: USARCENT Best Warrior Competition 2021) [Image 10 of 10], by SGM Mary Ferguson, identified by DVIDS
