USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

210619-N-NY362-1050 ANDAMAN SEA (June 19, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Glenda Chavarria, from Las Vegas, directs the movement of an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|06.19.2021
|06.19.2021 09:46
|6700293
|210619-N-NY362-1050
|6123x3763
|907.23 KB
|ANDAMAN SEA
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|3
|0
