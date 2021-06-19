210619-N-NY362-1037 ANDAMAN SEA (June 19, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ren Frank, from Sedalia, Colorado, directs the movement of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 09:46
|Photo ID:
|6700292
|VIRIN:
|210619-N-NY362-1037
|Resolution:
|5815x4011
|Size:
|940.15 KB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Hometown:
|SEDALIA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
