    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    ANDAMAN SEA

    06.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210619-N-NY362-1037 ANDAMAN SEA (June 19, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ren Frank, from Sedalia, Colorado, directs the movement of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 09:46
    Photo ID: 6700292
    VIRIN: 210619-N-NY362-1037
    Resolution: 5815x4011
    Size: 940.15 KB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    Hometown: SEDALIA, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Super Hornet
    Carrier Air Wing 5
    F/A-18
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

