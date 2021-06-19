USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

210619-N-NY362-1031 ANDAMAN SEA (June 19, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Glenda Chavaria, from Las Vegas, directs the movement of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

