USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210619-N-BR419-1071 ANDAMAN SEA (June 19, 2021) An E-2D Hawkeye attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)
