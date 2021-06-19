Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    ANDAMAN SEA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210619-N-BR419-1177 ANDAMAN SEA (June 19, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 09:46
    Photo ID: 6700285
    VIRIN: 210619-N-BR419-1177
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT