Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise [Image 7 of 12]

    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy sailors with America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), read a patient’s casualty card for injuries that were sustained and treated in the field during a mass casualty drill to assess skills and coordination between integrated units aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2021. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st MEU, carried out a helicopter raid training exercise, where they sustained notional causalities who were then transported to USS America for treatment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 03:39
    Photo ID: 6700144
    VIRIN: 210618-M-TS451-1641
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise
    US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training exercise
    Navy
    Philippine Sea
    Marines
    CASEVAC
    helicopter raid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT