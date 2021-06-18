US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise

A U.S. Navy sailor with America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes an X-ray of a patient’s chest during a mass casualty drill to assess skills and coordination between integrated units aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2021. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st MEU, carried out a helicopter raid training exercise, where they sustained notional causalities who were then transported to USS America for treatment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

