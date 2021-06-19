Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulldog Brigade equipment arrives in Korea [Image 9 of 9]

    Bulldog Brigade equipment arrives in Korea

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.19.2021

    8th Army

    Equipment from Bulldog Brigade, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, from Fort Bliss, Texas, began arriving in Korea June 19, 2021 as the next rotational armored brigade combat team, to support 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and Eighth Army. All Soldiers arriving as part of the Bulldog Brigade complete a negative COVID-19 PCR test before arriving to the ROK and will complete a 14-day quarantine immediately upon arrival in accordance with U.S. Forces Korea policy. 3/1 ABCT's tracked vehicles and other equipment arrived at the port in Busan. Tracked vehicles will move forward to their final destination via the Korean rail system.

