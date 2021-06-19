Equipment from Bulldog Brigade, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, from Fort Bliss, Texas, began arriving in Korea June 19, 2021 as the next rotational armored brigade combat team, to support 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and Eighth Army. All Soldiers arriving as part of the Bulldog Brigade complete a negative COVID-19 PCR test before arriving to the ROK and will complete a 14-day quarantine immediately upon arrival in accordance with U.S. Forces Korea policy. 3/1 ABCT's tracked vehicles and other equipment arrived at the port in Busan. Tracked vehicles will move forward to their final destination via the Korean rail system.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6700057 VIRIN: 210619-A-ZZ999-9992 Resolution: 5601x3583 Size: 4.84 MB Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bulldog Brigade equipment arrives in Korea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.