U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Doster, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, fires a M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon while participating in a live-fire range during Fuji Viper 21.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 15, 2021. During this exercise, Marines honed tactics, techniques, and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. Doster is a native of San Tan Valley, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

