U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alejandro Garcia and Lance Cpl. Anthony Pineyro, riflemen with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, call out fire commands while conducting a live-fire range during Fuji Viper 21.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 15, 2021. During this exercise, Marines honed tactics, techniques, and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. Garcia is a native of Richmond, Virginia and Pineyro is a native of Miami, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 23:09 Photo ID: 6700008 VIRIN: 210615-M-CG913-0024 Resolution: 4942x3295 Size: 766.07 KB Location: JP Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuji Viper 21.4 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.