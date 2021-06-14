U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Kack, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, conducts a live-fire range during Fuji Viper 21.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 14, 2021. During this exercise, Marines honed tactics, techniques, and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. Kack is a native of Vancouver, Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

