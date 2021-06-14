Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 21.4 [Image 5 of 11]

    Fuji Viper 21.4

    JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Kack, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, conducts a live-fire range during Fuji Viper 21.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 14, 2021. During this exercise, Marines honed tactics, techniques, and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. Kack is a native of Vancouver, Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 23:12
    Photo ID: 6699998
    VIRIN: 210614-M-CG913-0028
    Resolution: 3042x4563
    Size: 608.78 KB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: VANCOUVER, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 21.4 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    2/2
    Live-Fire
    Deployment
    Indo-Pacific
    Fuji Viper 21.4

