OC/Ts provide valuable mentorship at WAREX 86-21-02

Observer, Coach/Trainers assist the 812th Transportation Company in reacting to contact and treating a casualty during WAREX 86-21-02 hosted by the 86th Training Division, June 5-19 at Fort McCoy, Wis. OC/Ts are vital in training Soldiers and testing and evaluating individual and team mission essential tasks. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division)

