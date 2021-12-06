Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers test their battlefield skills at WAREX 86-21-02 [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers test their battlefield skills at WAREX 86-21-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    86th Training Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers defend Tactical Assembly Area Freedom from enemy roleplayers during WAREX 86-21-02 hosted by the 86th Training Division, June 5-19 at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 15:35
    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers test their battlefield skills at WAREX 86-21-02 [Image 8 of 8], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    Warrior Exercise
    86th Training Division

