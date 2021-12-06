U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers test their battlefield skills at WAREX 86-21-02

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers defend Tactical Assembly Area Freedom from enemy roleplayers during WAREX 86-21-02 hosted by the 86th Training Division, June 5-19 at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division)
