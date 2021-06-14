Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beaufort County Sheriffs Department And Special Response Team Training [Image 27 of 28]

    Beaufort County Sheriffs Department And Special Response Team Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with the Special Response Team (SRT) and police officers with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team (B.C.S.O.) participate in joint training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 14, 2021. The training included practical application drills that simulated real world scenarios and were designed to increase the proficiency of both units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

