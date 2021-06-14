Beaufort County Sheriffs Department And Special Response Team Training

U.S. Marines with the Special Response Team (SRT) and police officers with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team (B.C.S.O.) participate in joint training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 14, 2021. The training included practical application drills that simulated real world scenarios and were designed to increase the proficiency of both units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

