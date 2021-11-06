Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wichita Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Wichita Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210611-N-N3764-0102
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (June 11, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) participate in a man overboard drill, June 11, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 12:31
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Underway
    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    man overboard drill
    US Fourth Fleet

