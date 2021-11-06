USS Wichita Sailors Participate in a Man Overboard Drill

210611-N-N3764-0102

CARIBBEAN SEA - (June 11, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) participate in a man overboard drill, June 11, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

