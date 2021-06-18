Community members go all in at the Mountain Mudder, Fort Drum’s dirtiest event of the year

More than 600 community members answered the “call to dirty” on June 18 and completed the annual Mountain Mudder – a 5.5-mile course with 25 obstacles guaranteed to challenge both the mind and body (as well as your laundry detergent!). The Mudder, hosted by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program, had twice as many obstacles as last year, and had all the wet, muddy, and even soapy, fun that participants have come to expect every year. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

