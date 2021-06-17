USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210617-N-XR893-0033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class David Schrum, from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, uses a wrench to remove a starter from the engine of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

