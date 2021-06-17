210617-N-XR893-0011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Dustin Warden, from Elkin, North Carolina, uses a rivet gun to replace the anchor basket of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 11:02 Photo ID: 6699225 VIRIN: 210617-N-XR893-0011 Resolution: 4535x3162 Size: 1.5 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Rafael Martie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.