USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210617-N-XR893-0003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Aviation Electronics Mate 1st Class Krystal Pierce, from Toutle, Washington, changes the nose landing gear up-lock switch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

