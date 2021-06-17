USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210617-N-PA358-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Sophavody Leng, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, cuts a sheet of metal in the jet shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as part of the Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

