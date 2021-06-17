Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 15]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rafael Martie 

    USS Harry S Truman

    210617-N-IG124-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Seaman Apprentice Bernard Humbles, from Tampa, Florida, purges oxygen from an aircrew survival oxygen bottle in an oxygen equipment room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 11:02
    Photo ID: 6699221
    VIRIN: 210617-N-IG124-1021
    Resolution: 3778x3280
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Rafael Martie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

