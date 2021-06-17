210617-N-MQ631-0407 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)210617-N-MQ631-0407 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)10617-N-MQ631-0407 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6699216
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-MQ631-0407
|Resolution:
|4827x3218
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
