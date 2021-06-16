USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210616-N-DZ398-1387 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 16, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated fire in the hangar bay during a general quarters training evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Donovan M. Jarrett)

