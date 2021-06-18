Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 18, 2021) From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, U.S. Army Capt. Kai Callwood, U.S. Navy Chief Culinary Specialist Shaneris Stephens, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Garfield Oakley, and U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer, cut the ceremonial cake during a Juneteenth celebration at Camp Lemonnier’s Dorie Miller Galley, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War. President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act yesterday, establishing June 19 as a U.S. federal holiday. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

