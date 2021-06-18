Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 18, 2021) U.S. Army Major General William Zana, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa speaks at a Juneteenth cake-cutting celebration at Camp Lemonnier’s Dorie Miller Galley, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War. President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act yesterday, establishing June 19 as a U.S. federal holiday. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 10:58
    Photo ID: 6699203
    VIRIN: 210618-N-AW702-008
    Resolution: 4285x2852
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Juneteenth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT