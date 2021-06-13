Transportation Soldiers recognized for outstanding performance at training exercise

Pfc. Jakiya Peele, Spc. Isac J. Glenn, Spc. Anthony Walker, Sgt. Jonathanael Laureano Aviles, Spc. Jeremiah Scott, 690th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Bn., 597th Transportation Bde., hold coins on the airfield at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 13. The Soldiers were recognized as top performers during the Turbo Distribution exercise at Volk Field Combat Readiness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. June 7-13.

