    Transportation Soldiers recognized for outstanding performance at training exercise

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Pfc. Jakiya Peele, Spc. Isac J. Glenn, Spc. Anthony Walker, Sgt. Jonathanael Laureano Aviles, Spc. Jeremiah Scott, 690th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Bn., 597th Transportation Bde., hold coins on the airfield at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 13. The Soldiers were recognized as top performers during the Turbo Distribution exercise at Volk Field Combat Readiness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. June 7-13.

    This work, Transportation Soldiers recognized for outstanding performance at training exercise, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

