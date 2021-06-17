African Lion 2021 - High Value Target Training

Moroccan Special Forces alongside U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard clear a building during a high value target training exercise at Tifnit, Morocco on June 17, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

