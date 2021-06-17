Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021 - High Value Target Training [Image 5 of 6]

    African Lion 2021 - High Value Target Training

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Garvin 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Moroccan Special Forces alongside U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard clear a building during a high value target training exercise at Tifnit, Morocco on June 17, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 - High Value Target Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

