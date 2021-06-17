Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 17, 2021 [Image 17 of 24]

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 17, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John L. Harrell, outgoing commander of 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, gives a speech during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6698957
    VIRIN: 210617-A-DO858-0194
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 17.4 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF
    509thSSC

