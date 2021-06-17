509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 17, 2021

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John L. Harrell, outgoing commander of 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, left, Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, commander of 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, center, and Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa, incoming commander, right, attended 509th Strategic Signal Battalion change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

