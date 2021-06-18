Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Schwab SMP serves Sushi, Japanese food for International Sushi Day

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Navy sailor Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Marshall, religious program specialist, 3rd Reconnaissance, 3d Marine Division, enjoys Japanese food at the Camp Schwab Single Marine Program Center June 18, 2021 on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. The Camp Schwab SMP Center provided traditional Japanese food to Single Marines and greenside sailors to celebrate International Sushi Day which is held on the 18th of June to commemorate the Japanese delicacy. The form of sushi containing fish, vegetables, rice and seaweed people enjoy today, originates back to 1600 AD during Japan’s Edo period. Marshall is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Schwab SMP serves Sushi, Japanese food for International Sushi Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lucas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

