U.S. Navy sailor Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Marshall, religious program specialist, 3rd Reconnaissance, 3d Marine Division, enjoys Japanese food at the Camp Schwab Single Marine Program Center June 18, 2021 on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. The Camp Schwab SMP Center provided traditional Japanese food to Single Marines and greenside sailors to celebrate International Sushi Day which is held on the 18th of June to commemorate the Japanese delicacy. The form of sushi containing fish, vegetables, rice and seaweed people enjoy today, originates back to 1600 AD during Japan’s Edo period. Marshall is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 01:47 Photo ID: 6698810 VIRIN: 210618-M-CX982-1028 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 17.97 MB Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Schwab SMP serves Sushi, Japanese food for International Sushi Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lucas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.