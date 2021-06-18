Camp Schwab SMP serves Sushi, Japanese food for International Sushi Day

Minami Ikehara, assistant manager, Single Marine Program Center – Camp Schwab, places Japanese meal portions on a table at the SMP Center, June 18, 2021 on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. The Camp Schwab SMP Center provided traditional Japanese food to Single Marines and greenside sailors to celebrate International Sushi Day. With the Sushi, the SMP Center served other popular Japanese food including Yakisoba, Yakitori, Gyoza and egg rolls. International Sushi Day is held on the 18th of June to commemorate the Japanese delicacy. The form of sushi containing fish, vegetables, rice and seaweed people enjoy today, originates back to 1600 AD during Japan’s Edo period. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

