U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Turner Pruett, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, inspect their T-11 main and reserve parachute at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2021 in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 22:48
|Photo ID:
|6698644
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-XA488-2962
|Resolution:
|5570x3706
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
