    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Close Quarter Clearing Techniques at Tradewinds 2021

    Close Quarter Clearing Techniques at Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210616-N-FB085-006 TIMEHRI, Guyana (June 16, 2021) Members of the Dominican Republic Special Operations Force practice close quarter clearing techniques while a member of the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Florida National Guard supervises, during Tradewinds, June 16, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 20:53
    Photo ID: 6698485
    VIRIN: 210616-N-FB085-006
    Resolution: 3151x2363
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close Quarter Clearing Techniques at Tradewinds 2021, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Special Forces
    Tradewinds
    TRADEWINDS21

