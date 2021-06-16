Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Training Underway [Image 4 of 5]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Training Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210616-N-MT581-1649

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) respond to a simulated medical casualty during a simulated flight deck firefighting evolution, June 16. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6698389
    VIRIN: 210616-N-MT581-1649
    Resolution: 2877x1871
    Size: 373.81 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Training Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
