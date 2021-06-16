210616-N-MT581-1013
PACIFIC OCEAN (June 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) respond to a simulated medical casualty during a training evolution, June 16. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6698387
|VIRIN:
|210616-N-MT581-1013
|Resolution:
|3537x2140
|Size:
|452.5 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Training Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
