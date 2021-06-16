210616-N-MT581-1442



PACIFIC OCEAN (June 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy combat a simulated fire casualty during a flight deck training evolution, June 16. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6698386 VIRIN: 210616-N-MT581-1442 Resolution: 3572x1694 Size: 180.26 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US Hometown: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Training Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.