U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Addison, 18th Wing Staff Judge Advocate civil law paralegal from Washington D.C. was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of June 21 - 25, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 19:37 Photo ID: 6698379 VIRIN: 210614-F-QQ371-033 Resolution: 7760x5128 Size: 3.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A1C Kaleb Addison Airman of the Week [Image 10 of 10], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.