    A1C Kaleb Addison Airman of the Week [Image 9 of 10]

    A1C Kaleb Addison Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Addison, 18th Wing Staff Judge Advocate civil law paralegal from Washington D.C. was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of June 21 - 25, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 19:37
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Kaleb Addison Airman of the Week [Image 10 of 10], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

